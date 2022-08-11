Garfield Heights Police mourn passing of retired K-9 Jax

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police Department is saddened to announce the passing of retired K-9 Jax, who crossed over the rainbow bridge on Aug. 5

K-9 Jax attended the six-week-long K-9 academy at Von Der Haus Gill in Wapakoneta in the spring of 2013.

He served Garfield Heights as a dual-purpose police K-9 trained in patrol and narcotics until his retirement on March 25, 2020.

Garfield Heights Police said K-9 Jax worked his successful career faithfully alongside his partner, retired Sgt. Marc Smith.

K-9 Jax was responsible for numerous arrests from his deployments for tracking, narcotics detection, and evidence recovery, according to GHPD.

GHPD said Sgt. Smith and K-9 Jax were active in the community, educating others through public relations events.

According to GHPD, K-9 Jax’s presence caused even the most hardened criminal to comply thanks to his stature and intensity.

“K-9 Jax will be missed by all who knew him,” GHPD stated. “Rest in Peace K-9 Jax, you served your community well.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

