Grand jury indicts driver who killed 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland

Vance Christian (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Vance Christian (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand jury indicted a 45-year-old man accused of crashing his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

Cleveland police said Christian Vance crashed into the three bicyclists, then exited his car and fled before helping any of the victims.

Vance was arrested by Cleveland police on July 22.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Izzy Hudspath.

A 27-year-old Cleveland man and a 10-year-old girl riding with Izzy suffered minor injuries, said police.

Vance was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident.

He will be arraigned on Aug. 15.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

