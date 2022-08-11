2 Strong 4 Bullies
Armed suspect tried to break into FBI headquarters in Greater Cincinnati, fled into Clinton County

FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence after a possible threat this morning.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Both sides of Interstate 71 are shut down in Clinton County between Ohio 73 and U.S. 68 after an armed suspect tried to break into FBI headquarters in Greater Cincinnati and then fled, according to the FBI.

The FBI says an armed person tried to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at its headquarters in Kenwood around 9:15 Thursday morning.

Upon activation of an alarm went off and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate I-71.

Investigators have cleared the scene outside the federal building.

The fleeing suspect is now out of his vehicle in a field off Smith Road and Ohio 73 off I-71 with multiple reports of shots fired at troopers, according to initial emergency communication reports.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers began chasing the suspect on northbound I-71 near the Kings Mills exit at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm.

Clinton County Emergency Management says there is a lockdown in effect for all buildings within a one-mile radius of Smith and Center roads. People in that area are being told to lock their doors and remain inside.

As of 1 p.m., Warren County Emergency Management says all roads in the area remain closed.

FOX19 NOW has crews at both scenes and will continue to update this breaking story.

