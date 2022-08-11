MetroHealth System to donate $1 million to Greater Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s MetroHealth System is making a donation that will significantly impact communities across Northeast Ohio for years to come.

The hospital system will contribute $1 million to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank over the next five years. The donation will help provide over 1 million meals throughout the area.

“The lack of access to nutritious food is a major barrier to good health for our patients and neighbors, particularly those who live in food deserts,” MetroHealth president and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros said. “This support will allow us to augment the invaluable services the Food Bank already provides and make an important difference in the lives of thousands of our neighbors who need our support.”

MetroHealth’s mobile clinic regularly provides care at the food bank’s Euclid neighborhood pantry location, provide treatment to illnesses and health issues to local residents.

“We are so grateful to MetroHealth for this incredible gift and for our ongoing partnership helping to provide low-income patients with the healthy food they need” Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, said. “We cannot thank Metro enough for its amazing generosity and their commitment to addressing food insecurity. Through this gift, we will be able to provide patients of MetroHealth and members of our shared community with nutritious foods and access to other food resources, helping our community members to thrive.”

In addition to the contribution to the Greater Cleveland Food Band, MetroHealth is opening a new flagship hospital near its main campus and constructing a 12-acre park.

