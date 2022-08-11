NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A lot of NOPEC customers were shocked when they opened their electric bills this month.

The company and hundreds of other cities across Ohio have a deal in place to negotiate for cheaper prices.

Many customers didn’t realize they were automatically opted into the program.

NOPEC said their electric rates are higher right now because of skyrocketing energy costs.

The company tells its customers all they have to do is opt out and can later return when prices go down.

“Per Ohio law, all electric customers receive a letter every 3 years notifying them they are included in their community’s aggregation unless they notify us they do not want to be re-enrolled,” a spokesperson for NOPEC said.

Customer Melissa Gonzalez said her bill was double than normal this month.

“That’s stressful on our end,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t understand how someone can opt you into something and you have to basically opt out. It should be the other way in.”

Jennifer Linn has also been paying double than what she normally does in the summer.

She believes the company is being unfair because she has to wait to officially opt out of the program.

“I demanded immediate cancellation which they said had to come from Ohio Edison which I got so we sort of went back and forth and was still insisting it takes two billing cycles,” Linn said.

Now she’s fighting to get her money back. Her advice to you is do what she did and opt out.

“We reviewed what I had paid extra over the last two billing cycles and they did finally agree to refund that,” Linn said. “They are also doing what they call an extensive audit of my account per my request to see if I’m eligible for more refunds.”

