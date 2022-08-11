Northeast Ohio weather: Weak front Thursday secures cooler, mild temperatures through the end of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak cold front will push through early Thursday.

Most will not see anything, but an isolated shower the first part of the day may be possible.

Through the afternoon, the rest of us will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Winds will be out of the north as the front passes, putting a Small Craft Advisory and Beach Hazards Statement in place for the first part of the day Thursday.

It will be too choppy for smaller boats and swimmers early on.

Friday and Saturday high temperatures will be right around 80 degrees with sunshine.

Our next storm system inches closer Sunday and may spark an isolated afternoon shower or storm.

This rain chance lingers into early next week with highs into the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.