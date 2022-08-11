Parma man faces federal charges for conspiracy to commit arson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - – A Parma man has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit arson related to the destruction of a parking booth during the May 30, 2020, demonstrations and civil unrest in downtown Cleveland, according to the Department of Justice

According to the indictment, Seth Calig, 49, and others known and unknown are accused of setting fire to the Shaia & PPR parking booth located on West 3rd Street on May 30, 2020.

The indictment stated, that Calig and others allegedly gathered around the booth, lit a roll of paper towels and cardboard on fire, and placed it inside the parking booth causing damage to the parking booth.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Cleveland Division of Police. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly L. Galvin.

