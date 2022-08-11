2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Report: Browns could “consider acquiring” Jimmy Garoppolo from 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, right, celebrates his touchdown with...
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (KY3)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If Deshaun Watson’s suspension is increased from its current 6 games, the Browns could “consider acquiring” Jimmy Garoppolo from San Francisco, according to Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

Garoppolo, 30, has one year left on his contract at a cap hit of $26.9 million.

The Browns currently have the most cap space in the league, $46 million, according to Spotrac.

Any team that trades for him would inherit that contract.

Garoppolo is believed to be available since the 49ers have named Trey Lance their starting QB.

Garoppolo has been San Francisco’s starter the past 5 seasons, leading the team to one Super Bowl loss and two NFC Championship games.

He was originally drafted by New England in 2014 and was Tom Brady’s backup for 3 seasons.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, hands off to running back Kareem Hunt during...
Deshaun Watson to start Browns preseason opener Friday
A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between...
Cleveland Browns had NFL’s best game attendance percentage in 2021, reports say
Clemson's Deshaun Watson, left, poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected...
NFL Commissioner: ‘Presented evidence’ calls for 1-year ban for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns WR Jakeem Grant ‘feared’ to have torn Achilles tendon
Cleveland Browns WR Jakeem Grant ‘feared’ to have torn Achilles tendon