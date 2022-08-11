Report: Browns could “consider acquiring” Jimmy Garoppolo from 49ers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If Deshaun Watson’s suspension is increased from its current 6 games, the Browns could “consider acquiring” Jimmy Garoppolo from San Francisco, according to Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

Garoppolo, 30, has one year left on his contract at a cap hit of $26.9 million.

The Browns currently have the most cap space in the league, $46 million, according to Spotrac.

Any team that trades for him would inherit that contract.

Garoppolo is believed to be available since the 49ers have named Trey Lance their starting QB.

Garoppolo has been San Francisco’s starter the past 5 seasons, leading the team to one Super Bowl loss and two NFC Championship games.

He was originally drafted by New England in 2014 and was Tom Brady’s backup for 3 seasons.

