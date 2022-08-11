2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Sheriff’s office taking names for its newest employee, an 11-week-old K-9

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.(Union County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help with something adorable.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants assistance naming its newest K-9, an 11-week-old German Shepherd.

The sheriff’s office says their puppy crime fighter is currently known as Puppy Doe, but Sheriff Eddie Cathey is asking for a bit of help with the dog’s official name.

To help the process, the department shared some details about the puppy. The little guy likes long walks in the park, rolling around in the grass, public displays of affection, tearing up new tennis balls, prefers his toys thrown overhand and hails from a family of service dogs.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.(Union County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s department said it will take names until 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on its Facebook post in the comment section.

Sheriff Cathey said the names of “Sir Sitsalot” and “Fluffy” have already been ruled out.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested.
2 accused robbers arrested in Florida
The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage to 19 News of a shooting last week in West...
Akron shooting victim talks about on-going feud with neighbor that led to a shootout
Garfield Heights Police mourn passing of retired K-9 Jax
Garfield Heights Police mourn passing of retired K-9 Jax
FILE - Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA basketball star Kobe...
Lawyer: Photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains shared ‘for a laugh’