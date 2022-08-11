Streetsboro resident escapes carjacking, police say

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police said armed criminals tried to carjack a person at lunchtime earlier this week.

According to police, the near carjacking happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Streetsboro Plaza.

Police said they are thankful the resident is safe and are following up on evidence and leads.

At this time, no description of the suspects are being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fogleman at 330-626-4976 or e-mail him at jfogleman@streetsboropolice.com. You can also email info@streetsboropolice.com.

“This terrible crime can and does happen anywhere,” posted Streetsboro police in a Facebook post.

