Suspect in Lake County murder bond set at 2 million dollars

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect in a Painesville murder was given a 2 million dollar bond in a Lake County Juvenile Court Wednesday.

Demarco Jones, 20, is accused of killing 65-year-old Painesville resident and Ashtabula business owner Tim Meola in Sept. 2019.

Probable cause was found against Jones on all murder charges, according to a press release from Painesville Police.

The case will be transferred to the Lake County Common Pleas Court for Grand Jury hearings.

Additional charges are being held at Lake County Juvenile Court pending a hearing on August 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Jones was arrested on July 28 his preliminary hearing was held at the juvenile court due to his age, 17, at the time of the incident he now faces murder charges as an adult.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.