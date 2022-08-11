Westlake Police report multiple car thefts at nearby apartments
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department has reported a number of stolen cars over the past week, one of which was involved in a hip-skip crash in Cleveland.
Police said that all of the vehicles were taken during overnight hours over several days.
The vehicles reported stolen on Aug. 5 include:
- A Kia Forte from Bassett Garden Apartments
- A Kia Sportage from Westfield Apartments, which was the vehicle involved in the Cleveland hip-skip crash and was later recovered by Cleveland Police.
The vehicles reported stolen on Aug. 11 include:
- A Hyundai Accent taken from Westwood Meadows Apartments
- A Kia Forte taken from Westfield Apartments
- A Kia Forte taken from Marview Apartments
- A Kia Sportage taken from Westfield Apartments
