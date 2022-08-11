Westlake Police report multiple car thefts at nearby apartments

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department has reported a number of stolen cars over the past week, one of which was involved in a hip-skip crash in Cleveland.

Police said that all of the vehicles were taken during overnight hours over several days.

The vehicles reported stolen on Aug. 5 include:

A Kia Forte from Bassett Garden Apartments

A Kia Sportage from Westfield Apartments, which was the vehicle involved in the Cleveland hip-skip crash and was later recovered by Cleveland Police.

The vehicles reported stolen on Aug. 11 include:

A Hyundai Accent taken from Westwood Meadows Apartments

A Kia Forte taken from Westfield Apartments

A Kia Forte taken from Marview Apartments

A Kia Sportage taken from Westfield Apartments

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.