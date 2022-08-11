2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake Police report multiple car thefts at nearby apartments

(westlake police department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department has reported a number of stolen cars over the past week, one of which was involved in a hip-skip crash in Cleveland.

Police said that all of the vehicles were taken during overnight hours over several days.

The vehicles reported stolen on Aug. 5 include:

  • A Kia Forte from Bassett Garden Apartments
  • A Kia Sportage from Westfield Apartments, which was the vehicle involved in the Cleveland hip-skip crash and was later recovered by Cleveland Police.

The vehicles reported stolen on Aug. 11 include:

  • A Hyundai Accent taken from Westwood Meadows Apartments
  • A Kia Forte taken from Westfield Apartments
  • A Kia Forte taken from Marview Apartments
  • A Kia Sportage taken from Westfield Apartments

