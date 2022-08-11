Why is the Justice Department unsealing the search warrant of Trump’s home?

(WOIO) - According to the Associated Press, the Justice Department is asking a federal court to unseal the search warrant of Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trumps main residence. The announcement is rather unusual, as many legal experts say that search warrants are typically kept sealed during an investigation.

Criminal defense attorney Susan Moran said the decision to unseal the warrant, while unusual, is understandable given a few circumstances. Moran says that a search warrant is typically kept sealed to protect a person who has been accused of a crime, and to offer protect a person’s privacy.

President Trump had personally announced the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, in addition to confirmation from his legal team. According to Moran, this confirmation is what could have given the Justice Department cause to unseal the documents, as certain privacy protections wouldn’t be possible.

According to Moran, the release of information could take weeks as many of the documents, if classified, will need to be censored or scrubbed of delicate information.

