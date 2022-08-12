Akron police search for 71-year-old man missing since Tuesday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 71-year-old man who is missing.

Mark McMurray walked away from home on Tuesday in the 900 block of Morse Street.

Akron police said he left between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and has not returned.

McMurray is described by Akron police as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

He has white hair, blue eyes, a mustache and a beard.

Akron police said he was last seen wearing blue jeans with a white shirt.

According to police, McMurray was carrying a small, red, Tupperware-type container.

Call Akron police at 330-375-2181 if you see Mark McMurray or know his location.

