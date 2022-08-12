Akron police search for 71-year-old man missing since Tuesday
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 71-year-old man who is missing.
Mark McMurray walked away from home on Tuesday in the 900 block of Morse Street.
Akron police said he left between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and has not returned.
McMurray is described by Akron police as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.
He has white hair, blue eyes, a mustache and a beard.
Akron police said he was last seen wearing blue jeans with a white shirt.
According to police, McMurray was carrying a small, red, Tupperware-type container.
Call Akron police at 330-375-2181 if you see Mark McMurray or know his location.
