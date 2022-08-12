2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Akron police search for 71-year-old man missing since Tuesday

Mark McMurray
Mark McMurray(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 71-year-old man who is missing.

Mark McMurray walked away from home on Tuesday in the 900 block of Morse Street.

Akron police said he left between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and has not returned.

McMurray is described by Akron police as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

He has white hair, blue eyes, a mustache and a beard.

Akron police said he was last seen wearing blue jeans with a white shirt.

According to police, McMurray was carrying a small, red, Tupperware-type container.

Call Akron police at 330-375-2181 if you see Mark McMurray or know his location.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls

Latest News

Kiosks
Ohio Casino Control Commission on how grocery stores can get sports gambling kiosks
Carbon dioxide shortage affecting craft breweries in Northeast Ohio
Carbon dioxide shortage affecting craft breweries in Northeast Ohio
Ohio Casino Control Commission on how grocery stores can get sports gambling kiosks
Grocery stores and sports gambling
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills