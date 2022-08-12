Barberton man urging city to redo sidewalks, says his safety depends on it

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerry Eland said he’s been waiting for six weeks to hear back from the city of Barberton about the terrible sidewalks in his neighborhood.

He said there are bumps, holes, and uneven pavement all throughout his block.

After being in a terrible car accident Eland is forced to use an electric scooter, making it harder to avoid and maneuver through the pavement.

“I’ve seen people who don’t have handicaps tripping over these bumps and stuff,” said Eland.

Eland said he did receive a call from someone from the city on Monday, but he was at the doctor and asked them to call back - they never did.

So he contacted the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

Our team called and sent emails to the Mayor’s office and the Street’s Department, no one answered our messages.

We also went by city hall, but a security guard told our team no one was there.

Our team plans to follow up next week.

