Chagrin Falls filmmaker answers questions about career at Cleveland screenings for ‘Emily the Criminal’

Aubrey Plaza movie produced by Chagrin Falls native
By Vic Gideon
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tyler Davidson’s movie “Emily the Criminal” opens nationwide this weekend and he’ll be in Cleveland at local screenings on Friday and Saturday for questions about the movie and his career.

Davidson graduated from Chagrin Falls High School in 1993. He then graduated from the University of Virginia and started his film career in Cleveland with the movie “The Year that Tremble.”

He never left.

“I have two kids that are in Chagrin schools here and I prefer this as my home base and I go to LA when I need to,” said Davidson, of Low Spark Films. “But we’ve shot a number of movies in Northeast Ohio and this is my favorite place to make movies.”

In addition to “Emily the Criminal,” starring Aubrey Plaza from “Parks and Recreation,” he’s also produced “The Land” starring Machine Gun Kelly and “The Kings of Summer,” both set and filmed in Northeast Ohio.

Davidson will do a Q&A after the 7:20 p.m. screening of “Emily the Criminal” at Chagrin Cinemas on Friday and after the 7 p.m. screening at Landmark Valley View on Saturday.

