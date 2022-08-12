City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records.

On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the medical center were being discontinued due to staffing issues.

The motion filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court says by closing Bedford Hospital, UH is engaging in blatant redlining and creating a healthcare desert in an already struggling community.

University Hospital told 19 news that it has no comment at this time.

There is currently no information available when a judgment will be made on the filed motion

Read the full court document below.

