2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure

Hospital set to close Friday
Ambulance and police lights background / Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA...
Ambulance and police lights background / Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records.

On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the medical center were being discontinued due to staffing issues.

The motion filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court says by closing Bedford Hospital, UH is engaging in blatant redlining and creating a healthcare desert in an already struggling community.

University Hospital told 19 news that it has no comment at this time.

There is currently no information available when a judgment will be made on the filed motion

Read the full court document below.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Trio steal car from shopper at Dave’s Supermarket, Cleveland Police say
Trio steal car from shopper at Dave’s Supermarket, Cleveland Police say
Endangered 71-year-old Akron man missing since Aug. 9
Endangered 71-year-old Akron man missing since Aug. 9
Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC)
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills
19 Investigates obtained body camera footage of what CPD called operation S.T.O.P. (Stop Street...
Cleveland Police release body camera footage from operation S.T.O.P.