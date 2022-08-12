2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland woman relieved her name is cleared after Chicago man stole her identity

By Aria Janel
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, July 18, Tracy Goodwin was pulled over by East Cleveland police.

It’s a day she will never forget.

“I asked him, ‘Why did you pull me over? And he said, I’ll tell you once you get out of the car,” said Goodwin.

She had just left getting ice cream with her daughter when she was pulled over.

“She’s looking at me this whole time, nobody’s even talking to her to let her know its going to be okay,” said Goodwin.

According to East Cleveland police, when they ran Goodwin’s license plate, a man named Marcus Kirkhom, of Chicago, came up.

19 News learned Kirkhom has a felony warrant from Cook County, Illinois, but Goodwin’s social security number is listed on the warrant.

Goodwin says this isn’t the first time this has happened, she was pulled over in Kent and released after she was asked about Kirkhom.

Afraid that she would be pulled over again she called the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

For 3 weeks our team has been working to get Goodwin’s social off of the warrant.

Our team has called the Social Security office, the FBI, and the Cook County’s Sheriff office.

On Tuesday our team received word that Cook County had removed Goodwin’s social.

On Thursday, we went by and called the Cleveland Police Department to make sure Goodwin wouldn’t be getting pulled over because of Kirkhom anymore.

After 2 phone calls it was verified that Goodwin’s name had been restored.

