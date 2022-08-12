2 Strong 4 Bullies
CMSD hopes to prepare families for the school year with Tech Fest

Cleveland Metropolitan School District
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be hosting Tech Fest 2022 on Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 20 as an effort to provide and help families learn technology that will be critical for their child’s success in the new school year.

According to CMSD, Tech Fest will help families:

  • Discover free technology resources available through CMSD that will include Adobe software
  • Receive help connecting digital devices to all CMSD online resources
  • Learn about the “Get More” opportunities that include eSports, PACE, internships and the Say Yes program

For more information on Tech Fest 2022, visit the website here.

