CMSD hopes to prepare families for the school year with Tech Fest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be hosting Tech Fest 2022 on Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 20 as an effort to provide and help families learn technology that will be critical for their child’s success in the new school year.

According to CMSD, Tech Fest will help families:

Discover free technology resources available through CMSD that will include Adobe software

Receive help connecting digital devices to all CMSD online resources

Learn about the “Get More” opportunities that include eSports, PACE, internships and the Say Yes program

