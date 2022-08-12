Deshaun Watson to start 1st Cleveland Browns preseason game barring decision from NFL

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are expected to start Deshaun Watson at quarterback in the team’s first preseason game of the year on Friday.

Even though the Browns are planning the game around Watson starting, his ability to take the field depends on if the former attorney general appointed by the NFL to hear the appeal on the six-game suspension announces a new punishment.

Watson’s current six-game punishment allows him to play in the preseason, but commissioner Roger Goodell appealed former judge Sue Robinson’s decision and is seeking an indefinite suspension from all NFL activities for at least one year.

The Associated Press reported that Watson is willing to accept an eight-game suspension.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, but the 26-year-old has denied any wrongdoings throughout the criminal and civil processes.

If Watson does play, it will be his first NFL action since Week 17 of the 2020-21 season with the Houston Texans.

The Browns take on the Jaguars in Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

