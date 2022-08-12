2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 71-year-old Akron man missing since Aug. 9

Endangered 71-year-old Akron man missing since Aug. 9
Endangered 71-year-old Akron man missing since Aug. 9(Akron Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police asked the community to help find a missing endangered 71-year-old man who was last seen on Aug. 9.

He walked away from his home in the 900 block of Morse Street between 7-10 a.m., according to police.

Police described him as 6′0″, 160 lbs., with blue eyes, long white hair, a long beard, and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt while carrying a small, red, Tupperware-type container, according to police.

Call Akron Police at 330-375-2181 if you see him or know where he may be.

Reference report #22-97180 with your tips.

