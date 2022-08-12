2 Strong 4 Bullies
Federal Judge unseals warrant from President Trumps Florida home

By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal Judge unsealed a warrant related to the search of President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

A property receipt of items removed from the former president’s Mar-A-Lago estate shows agents recovered classified documents in the search.

19 news has reviewed documents that included papers marked “top secret” and “classified,” as well as 12 boxes, binders of photos, a pardon for Roger Stone, and an item titled “info re: president of France.”

The search warrant also tells us the FBI was investigating Trump for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of an investigation, and violating the espionage act.

View the documents below:

trump dox by Brian Koster on Scribd

Click here for more updates and information.

