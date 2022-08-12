Meet the Northeast Ohio fashion designer styling music icons like Cardi B, Ciara

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local woman has a unique ability to sew up any material, and it’s allowed her to create timeless fashions.

Cierra Boyd’s eye for the unusual came from a design competition, where one of the challenges was to create something without using cloth fabric.

She chose to use sneakers and has made dresses and even tops like corsets from sneakers.

“I had the idea of using sneakers. I actually came up with that from watching a video on Vice of a guy making gas masks out of sneakers,” Boyd said.

The Cleveland native didn’t win the competition, but she has earned the respect and styling credits of some of the biggest names in music, including Grammy award-winning rapper Cardi B and entertainer Ciara.

“Meeting her, she’s such a beautiful person. She’s everything that she is or that she seems. She’s so kind and so humble. She was genuinely happy to have me on her team that day,” said Boyd.

But there’s a message behind her material.

“Any sole that I’ve ever had, I’ve never thrown it away I have it with me unless I gave it away. Just because I feel like rubber takes like 50 years to decompose in a landfill,” Boyd explains.

Boyd says she’s getting started. She has many other projects on the horizon, but she hopes the trend of environmentally friendly fashion never goes out of style.

