‘Multiple stolen autos’ recovered from Richmond Heights apartment lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police said several stolen vehicles were found parked behind a local apartment complex.

According to a police report, officers first discovered “multiple stolen autos” on the morning of Aug. 5 in the rear parking lot of the Marcella Arms apartments located on Chardon Road.

Police determined that one of the vehicles, a white 2020 Toyota Camry, was stolen out of Avon Lake. It was impounded and held for Avon Lake detectives to process.

A 2022 Lincoln Nautilus was also recovered. According to Richmond Heights police, the SUV was stolen out of Rocky River on June 10.

The exact number of stolen cars that were found in the lot is not publicly known at this time.

Investigators are continuing to follow up on leads related to the other stolen vehicles.

