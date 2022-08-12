New Alzheimer’s research shows junk food, racism can have impact on memory

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New Alzheimer’s research announced during the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference has included some groundbreaking insight into how certain factors can effect memory.

Junk food: high consumption of ultra-processed foods led to a 28% faster decline in cognitive function in a study of more than 10,000 people.

Racism: In a study of 1,000 adults, “exposure to interpersonal and institutional racism was associated with lower memory scores, especially among Black individuals.”

COVID-19: The lost of smell due to COVID-19 may be a predictor of cognitive impairment.