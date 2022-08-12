Northeast Ohio weather: Nice start to the weekend before rain chances return Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cool start to Friday with many areas waking up to temperatures around 60 and in the upper 50s

Expect cooler high temperatures in the afternoon with sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

It will be very fall-like overnight Friday into Saturday with most areas dipping into the low 50s.

Warmer highs expected Saturday near 80 degrees with increasing clouds

Our next chance for showers returns late Saturday into Sunday.

Spotty showers and a rumble of thunder or two will be around through the day Sunday

A daily chance for rain continues into early next week, but each day will not be a washout.

Highs will stay cooler for August into next week in the upper 70s.

