Ohio Casino Control Commission on how grocery stores can get sports gambling kiosks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sports gambling kiosks at your local store…..they could become a reality in Ohio by Jan. 1.

Nine Acme grocery store locations in Ohio have applied for these kiosks that includes stores in Parma, Hudson, and Akron.

The deadline to apply is quickly approaching - Aug. 15.

Jessica Franks, the communications director for the Ohio casino control commission, said the kiosks will be mostly under the Ohio Lottery Commission’s compass.

So called Type-C licenses are needed.

They will come directly from the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

But only after the business that applies gets a recommendation from the state Lottery Commission.

The Aug. 15 deadline is for those businesses that want to launch these kiosks on Jan. 1.

If you’re a store owner & miss the deadline, you can still apply after Aug. 15, but you just won’t be able to launch when 2023 arrives.

“They are not guaranteed for us to consider their application by then so a lot is going to depend, There’s a lot of work associated with sports gaming in Ohio that the commission is in the process of taking care of,” Franks added.

19 News reached out to Acme grocery stores for a comment but have not heard back.

Meantime, customer Brian is not sure if he’s ready to see people gambling at the grocery store.

“It’s definitely interesting I don’t know if those two mix well,” he said.

In the end, whether you’re for sports gambling or not - one thing is clear.

Local stores are betting more foot traffic to these stores will boost the economy.

