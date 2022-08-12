2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Ohio Casino Control Commission on how grocery stores can get sports gambling kiosks

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sports gambling kiosks at your local store…..they could become a reality in Ohio by Jan. 1.

Nine Acme grocery store locations in Ohio have applied for these kiosks that includes stores in Parma, Hudson, and Akron.

The deadline to apply is quickly approaching - Aug. 15.

Jessica Franks, the communications director for the Ohio casino control commission, said the kiosks will be mostly under the Ohio Lottery Commission’s compass.

So called Type-C licenses are needed.

They will come directly from the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

But only after the business that applies gets a recommendation from the state Lottery Commission.

The Aug. 15 deadline is for those businesses that want to launch these kiosks on Jan. 1.

If you’re a store owner & miss the deadline, you can still apply after Aug. 15, but you just won’t be able to launch when 2023 arrives.

“They are not guaranteed for us to consider their application by then so a lot is going to depend, There’s a lot of work associated with sports gaming in Ohio that the commission is in the process of taking care of,” Franks added.

19 News reached out to Acme grocery stores for a comment but have not heard back.

Meantime, customer Brian is not sure if he’s ready to see people gambling at the grocery store.

“It’s definitely interesting I don’t know if those two mix well,” he said.

In the end, whether you’re for sports gambling or not - one thing is clear.

Local stores are betting more foot traffic to these stores will boost the economy.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Ohio Casino Control Commission on how grocery stores can get sports gambling kiosks
Grocery stores and sports gambling
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills
FILE - Greater Cleveland Food Bank hosts drive-thru distribution in Muni Lot
MetroHealth System to donate $1 million to Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Summit County health officials confirm 1st case of monkeypox