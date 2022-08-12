2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Ohio doctors urge parents to get kids vaccinated before school starts

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As kids get ready to go back to school, Ohio’s top doctors have a very important message for parents.

“Make sure all of the vaccines are up to date,” said Dr. Michael Forbes, of Akron Children’s Hospital.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says more than 1,000 children come down with diseases that would’ve been preventable had they been up to date with their vaccines.

“Recently, there have been scary examples of what can happen if we don’t keep vaccinations up to date,” said Dr. Vanderhoff. “Earlier this year, the Ohio department of Health announced that a case of measles was confirmed in a child.”

Dr. Forbes says despite a rise in illnesses over the past few years, the number of children getting vaccinated is surprisingly low.

“It is a curious phenomenon that when there is a large a large epidemic the vaccination rate goes down, a part of that is people don’t know, fear,” said Dr. Forbes.

The doctor says if you’re unsure about a vaccine, ask your child’s pediatrician about it.

“They’ll give you the advice you need, really encourage people to get the entire battery of vaccines. We know it’s a lot but they work,” Forbes added.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls

Latest News

Summit County health officials confirm 1st case of monkeypox
Currently 20 cases of monkeypox in Cleveland, according to CDPH
Currently 19 cases of monkeypox in Cleveland, according to CDPH
Health officials find West Nile in Lake County