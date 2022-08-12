Ohio troopers will operate OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County.

According to a news release, the OVI checkpoint will occur at 8 p.m. on State Route 585.

The checkpoint is funded by a federal grant with a goal to decrease alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

“Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”

