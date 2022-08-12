2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parents say school supplies prices have caused them to dig deeper into their pockets

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This year parent Tiffany Benco said she can’t catch a break as she shops for her son for back to school supplies.

New data shows that the price of scotch tape products has gone up 70% from last year, sharpies are up 55% joining Elmer’s glue, which has also gone up 30%.

“Absolutely actually I had a family member help me because I’m on a certain amount of income,” Benco said.

The National Retail Federation says families in the United States are spending $11 billion more on school supplies this year than three years ago, which is about $168 more per family.

Many families are already adjusting their household budgets to absorb these higher prices but when everything costs more it can add up.

Pat Scruggs shopped for her granddaughter’s school supplies and is advising everyone to cut back and stretch those bills.

“If you can put 25 or 50 dollars away each month if you have to, if you could do a little more do a little more,” she said.

To sum it all up, during these times of inflation Benco said she’ll do what it takes to give her son whatever he needs.

“When they are really little like that they don’t understand the concept of money economics and everything it’s too expensive to buy all of that you know,” Benco said.

