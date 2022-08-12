2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pedestrian injured after being hit by truck on Cleveland’s West Side

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a pedestrian received serious injuries Thursday afternoon after being hit by a truck on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the crash took place around 4:45 p.m. on Lorain Avenue at West 105th Street.

Cleveland police said a 37-year-old woman was crossing Lorain Avenue when a Ford F-150 pickup truck hit her.

The truck had a green light when it traveled through the intersection, according to police.

Cleveland EMS took the woman to MetroHealth for treatment.

