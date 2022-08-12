Police arrest 2 after Warrensville Heights officers chase suspects into Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of suspects led Warrensville Heights police on a car chase overnight into Cleveland.

The chase started before 3 a.m. on Friday.

Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Cleveland near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.

A Warrensville Heights Police Chase ended at E 116th and Harvard. Two in custody. The radio reports that the chase started when the car just started running from Police as they stopped along side of them. No Injuries,No Crash. pic.twitter.com/DgKpvo5t3G — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 12, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as police provide additional details.

