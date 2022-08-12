Police arrest 2 after Warrensville Heights officers chase suspects into Cleveland
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of suspects led Warrensville Heights police on a car chase overnight into Cleveland.
The chase started before 3 a.m. on Friday.
Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Cleveland near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
This is a developing story and will be updated as police provide additional details.
