Police: Facebook rumor about serial killer in Massillon ‘is a FAKE post’
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Massillon said the department has recently received calls and social media messages regarding a post on Facebook claiming there is a serial killer in the city.
Officials from the Massillon Police Department want the public to know that there is nothing to be concerned about.
“This Facebook post is a FAKE post,” Massillon police shared.
Massillon is in Stark County, located less than 10 miles West of Canton.
