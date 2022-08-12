Police: Facebook rumor about serial killer in Massillon ‘is a FAKE post’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Massillon said the department has recently received calls and social media messages regarding a post on Facebook claiming there is a serial killer in the city.

Officials from the Massillon Police Department want the public to know that there is nothing to be concerned about.

“This Facebook post is a FAKE post,” Massillon police shared.

Massillon is in Stark County, located less than 10 miles West of Canton.

