Shaker Heights man accused of killing roommate to appear for arraignment

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old Shaker Heights man accused of fatally shooting his roommate last month will be arraigned Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Kriston Price
Kriston Price((Source: Shaker Heights police))

Kriston Price was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.

Shaker Heights police said Price called 911 just after 10 p.m. on July 26 and said he had just killed his roommate inside their apartment.

Editor’s Note: Below is a previous report from 19 News about the murder. Return for updates.

When officers arrived at the Colony Apartments on Van Aken Boulevard, paramedics found Landon Rogers, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS transported him to an area hospital, but Rogers died from his injuries.

Price was arrested at the scene without incident.

Police said they were called to the apartment by Price earlier the same day, and Price told officers that his roommate had threatened him with a gun after they had argued over a shirt.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

