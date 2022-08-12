2 Strong 4 Bullies
Struggling church forced to cancel festival due to building demolition

By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Rocco’s Festival has been canceled yet again.

This time, it’s because of a crumbling building that caught fire in 2019. It’s set to be demolished around the same time the labor day festival is usually held.

The news is disappointing for festival fans, but for the St. Rocco church community, this is just another setback of many.

After the fire, the church lost its casino and restaurant, which were both major sources of income. They also lost the space they used for their 2-8 graders, so now K-8 squeezes into a building less than half its size.

“We rent modulers for 5-8 on the other side of the building, but they’re all together,” said St. Rocco Church Office Manager Michelle Buhaley.

Without the labor day festival, they’re losing more than $200,000 dollars that would’ve gone to help them expand their school building.

“That particular day, people come from miles, hours, just to help us,” said Buhaley. “So of course they come here, they come here to eat, they come here to spend their money.”

Church members are hoping people will still spend money at their drive-through event in the festival’s place.

In the mean time, they’re relying on donations and the power of prayer to get them through.

If you’d like to donate, call the church at 216-961-8331.

