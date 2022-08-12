2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trio steal car from shopper at Dave’s Supermarket, Cleveland Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said three grand theft motor vehicle suspects accused of stealing a car from a shopper at Dave’s Supermarket are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the three suspects arrived at the supermarket in a Mazda SUV on July 7.

While in the store, one of the males stole a set of car keys out of the victim’s shopping cart and went to the parking lot to find her car, according to police.

Police said all three suspects eventually left Dave’s Supermarket parking lot with the Mazda SUV and the victim’s Kia Sportage with license plate GEH 3731.

Call Cleveland Police Third District Det Unit at 216-623-5318 if you recognize them.

Reference report #2022-194316 with your tips.

