US Coast Guard: Boater says crash near Whiskey Island caused by winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Coast Guard said crews responded late Thursday to a boat crash near Whiskey Island in Cleveland.

According to a tweet from the Coast Guard, a boater continued course after hitting another boat as it was being towed.

After the incident, the boater who left reported losing control due to the wind, the Coast Guard said.

Their boat was moored after the crash, according to the tweet.

The Coast Guard was assisted by the Cleveland Metroparks and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.