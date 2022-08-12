WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe Police confirmed a late-night traffic stop lead to the seizure of drugs and the apprehension of a Euclid man who had a warrant out for his arrest.

A patrol officer saw a car on SR-2 eastbound without a functioning license plate light going about 40 mph at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 10, police said.

During the traffic stop, the officer spotted a plastic cup with alcohol and an empty bottle of cognac in plain view while speaking to the driver and passenger, according to police.

Police said a probable cause search of the car was conducted, which resulted in officers seizing the following found under the driver’s seat:

loaded handgun

two baggies of suspected crack cocaine (approximately 26 grams)

heroin (approximately 28 grams)

Police identified the passenger as 32-year-old Dasean Jenkins of Euclid.

He admitted the narcotics were his, police said, and was found to have a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.

Jenkins was charged with felony narcotics possession and is being held at the Lake County Jail with no bond until his court appearance on Aug. 15, according to police.

The driver and Jenkins both denied ownership and knowledge of the gun, said police, and it will be tested for fingerprints and DNA at the crime lab.

Police said he may face further charges.

Wickliffe Police shared the following photos:

Wickliffe traffic stop leads to arrest and seizure of suspected crack cocaine, heroin (Wickliffe Police)

Wickliffe traffic stop leads to arrest and seizure of suspected crack cocaine, heroin (Wickliffe Police)

Wickliffe traffic stop leads to arrest and seizure of suspected crack cocaine, heroin (Wickliffe Police)

Wickliffe traffic stop leads to arrest and seizure of suspected crack cocaine, heroin (Wickliffe Police)

Wickliffe traffic stop leads to arrest and seizure of suspected crack cocaine, heroin (Wickliffe Police)

Wickliffe traffic stop leads to arrest and seizure of suspected crack cocaine, heroin (Wickliffe Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.