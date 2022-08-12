2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say

A juvenile was charged in the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire woman and two young children. (Source: WMUR/GOFUNDME|FAMILY PHOTO/CNN)
By WMUR staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WMUR) - An arrest has been made in the triple killing of a New Hampshire mom and her two young kids. The suspect is a juvenile.

“We’ve never had anything, not even a break-in in the neighborhood,” neighbor Mark Korenkiewicz said.

For neighbors in Northfield, it’s been an eerie week since 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were found shot dead inside their home.

“Concern is part of it. But everybody is just - we don’t believe that something like this could happen,” Korenkiewicz said.

On Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office announced that a juvenile has been taken into custody, charged in the juvenile justice system with three counts of murder and one count of falsifying evidence.

“Obviously, as we’ve said, the family is completely devastated, and rightfully so, by this incredibly tragic set of circumstances, ” New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said.

Because of their age, no further information is being released about the suspect.

The AG’s office also wasn’t able to comment on if the suspect was a family member or what their relationship was to Sweeney and her boys.

Over the last week, New Hampshire State Police have been searching parts of Northfield, Tilton and the I-93 corridor in connection to the case.

However, officials would not elaborate on whether those searches led to any evidence or the murder weapon.

Neighbors said Thursday’s arrest brings some closure.

“We can all put it in the past. People will heal going forward and have a better understanding of what we need to do,” Korenkiewicz said.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office wouldn’t comment on whether they plan on petitioning the court to try the suspect as an adult.

Copyright 2022 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls

Latest News

19 News
Chagrin Falls filmmaker answers questions about career at Cleveland screenings for ‘Emily the Crimin
Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.
J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year
The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO,...
Police arrest man accused of shooting inside Mall of America
Young suspect charged in triple killing