2 hurt in overnight crash on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two people were hurt overnight after a crash on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a vehicle flipped and a utility pole was broken during the two-car crash.

It happened at West 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

A 40-year-old man is in serious condition, according to police, and a 72-year-man received minor injuries.

Cleveland EMS crews took them both to MetroHealth for treatment.

The Accident Investigation Unit is investigating, and the power company was notified for pole repairs.

