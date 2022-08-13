2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns C Nick Harris ‘likely’ suffered season-ending knee injury vs Jacksonville

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) is taken off the field after he was injured during the...
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) is taken off the field after he was injured during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns C Nick Harris’s season may be over after suffering a knee injury during Friday’s preseason matchup in Jacksonville.

Harris went down on the second play of the 24-13 preseason victory for the Browns.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the organization is still gathering information on the third-year center before coming to a conclusion that would lead to Harris being shut down for the year.

“You do not like anybody to get injured,” Stefanski said. “Nick certainly is a guy who has been working so hard this offseason. Really hoping that it is not a season-long thing because the kid just worked so hard.”

While Stefanski praised C Ethan Pocic’s performance in Friday night’s matchup against the Jaguars, he did not comment on any potential roster moves at center. He also did not comment on whether the organization was interested in bringing back J.C. Tretter, who was released at the beginning of this offseason.

The injury Friday is the second blow to the team after the injury to WR Jakeem Grant, who tore his Achilles tendon during practice Tuesday.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

