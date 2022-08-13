Cleveland Browns C Nick Harris ‘likely’ suffered season-ending knee injury vs Jacksonville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns C Nick Harris’s season may be over after suffering a knee injury during Friday’s preseason matchup in Jacksonville.

Harris went down on the second play of the 24-13 preseason victory for the Browns.

Browns’ starting center Nick Harris suffered a likely season-ending knee injury on the second play of Friday night’s preseason game vs. the Jaguars, per Kevin Stefanski. Harris will get a second opinion to confirm injury and diagnosis. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2022

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the organization is still gathering information on the third-year center before coming to a conclusion that would lead to Harris being shut down for the year.

“You do not like anybody to get injured,” Stefanski said. “Nick certainly is a guy who has been working so hard this offseason. Really hoping that it is not a season-long thing because the kid just worked so hard.”

While Stefanski praised C Ethan Pocic’s performance in Friday night’s matchup against the Jaguars, he did not comment on any potential roster moves at center. He also did not comment on whether the organization was interested in bringing back J.C. Tretter, who was released at the beginning of this offseason.

The injury Friday is the second blow to the team after the injury to WR Jakeem Grant, who tore his Achilles tendon during practice Tuesday.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

