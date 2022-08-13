Cleveland recognizes musician Machine Gun Kelly ahead of hometown concert

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland welcomed musician Machine Gun Kelly back to the city ahead of his hometown concert on Aug. 13, officially named “Machine Gun Kelly Day” by Mayor Justin Bibb.

Mayor Justin Bibb made the proclamation official Saturday afternoon with the multi-award-winning artist, who stopped in Cleveland for his global ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour.

Today is officially @machinegunkelly Day.



We’re Cleveland till we die⚡️ pic.twitter.com/7Z7DLYIqrv — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) August 13, 2022

Prior to his 5 p.m. concert at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame joined the Northeast Ohio native’s homecoming by hosting a tailgate party across the street from the venue.

Machine Gun Kelly, formerly known as Colston Baker, was a 2008 alumnus of Shaker Heights High School.

