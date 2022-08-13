2 Strong 4 Bullies
Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)

Fire departments battle blaze at Avon Lake condo complex
Fire departments battle blaze at Avon Lake condo complex(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake.

Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage.

When firefighters arrived to the complex, the blaze had spread from the garage to adjacent condo units, Betsa said.

Several cars and units were completely destroyed, and according to Besta, property damage estimates are still unknown.

He said no one was injured and all the residents got out safely, but at least a dozen people are displaced.

Lorain County EMA and Red Cross will help them relocate, according to Besta.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and the Ohio State Fire Marshal was called out to help investigate, Besta said.

Assisting agencies included Avon Lake police as well as fire departments from Fairview Park, Bay Village and Sheffield Lake.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Avon Lake Fire Department at 440-933-3739.

