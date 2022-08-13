2 Strong 4 Bullies
Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in Summit County car wash

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - An itty, bitty kitten has a bright future ahead thanks to a fire department in Summit County.

The “formerly white” feline was rescued by firefighters from the Green Fire Department, according to a Facebook post.

Firefighters said the kitten had been stuck in mechanical space at a car wash but is now safe at Rubber City Rescue.

