North Ridgeville Corn Festival returns this weekend

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Corn Festival is taking place this weekend on Bainbridge Road between SR-83 and Root Road.

The annual festival, which has been taking place since 1975 as the U.S. bicentennial, offers free admission, entertainment and parking.

North Ridgeville Corn Fest (Source: WOIO)

It’s a “corntastic venue that is fun for the entire family,” according to Festival President John Butowski.

Also on the docket for the event is fair food, a car show, music and a grand parade to finish up weekend.

North Ridgeville Corn Fest (Source: WOIO)

This year, the 47th of the festival, also brings back the corn eating contest, which has been missing more the past two years due to COVID.

“Always the second weekend in August,” the festival shared that last year thousands of ears of corn were steamed, roasted and eaten.

North Ridgeville Corn Fest (Source: WOIO)

Since its inception, the event has raised over $110,000 for civic and charitable projects.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.