Northeast Ohio weather: Pattern mix-up this weekend as clear skies give way to rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are in store for a mixed weather weekend. A clear, mild Saturday will be met with rain chances through mid-week.

Today: Increasing Cloudiness. High: Upper 70s

Tonight: Risk of Rain. Low: Low 60s

Sunday: Scattered Showers. High: Mid 70s

Sunday Night: Scattered Showers. Low: Low 60s

Monday and Tuesday: Spot Storms. High: Upper 70s

We’re back around 80 and dry by Thursday.

