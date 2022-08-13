Northeast Ohio weather: Pattern mix-up this weekend as clear skies give way to rain
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are in store for a mixed weather weekend. A clear, mild Saturday will be met with rain chances through mid-week.
Today: Increasing Cloudiness. High: Upper 70s
Tonight: Risk of Rain. Low: Low 60s
Sunday: Scattered Showers. High: Mid 70s
Sunday Night: Scattered Showers. Low: Low 60s
Monday and Tuesday: Spot Storms. High: Upper 70s
We’re back around 80 and dry by Thursday.
