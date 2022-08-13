Parents learn new skills at East Professional Center’s ‘Tech Fest’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Online knowledge has become a necessity for students and their families, so parents have started to learn new skills behind the newest teaching methods.

Leanna Haley, a mother and grandmother, was at the Tech-Fest at East Professional Center to learn new skills.

“That’s most important in any child’s life their education,” she said.

A survey that Cleveland Metropolitan School District parents took after schools were shut down at the start of the pandemic showed that 40 percent of around 40,000 students had no internet access.

Roman Waked, the acquisition leader at Digital-C, is one of the many members working with CMSD to close this digital divide.

“You know we’ve heard stories of families who with some of those hotspots that the school initially rolled out just with the resources they had at the time, families were choosing which student would get to go to class,” he said.

Digital-C not only is giving away laptops but providing digital training for CMSD families so they can better navigate CMSD systems & communicate with teachers.

All of this is being done to make sure children like Journey Keaton have a smooth and simple school year.

“Because when I was on the computer it felt weird it felt different than going to school,” Keaton said.

The next event place Aug. 20 at Max Hayes High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

