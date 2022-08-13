Police: 29-year-old man wanted for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by police for raping a 12-year-old girl in Cleveland, according to officials.

Tyrese Acoff, 29, allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl on Aug. 11, according to the CrimeStoppers website. Acoff is also a Tier 2 sex offender.

Acoff is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 155 pounds, officials said.

Acoff has black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Acoff is known to frequent the area of 121st Street and Kinsman Road, police said.

This is in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Cavett at 216-623-5152 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to his arrest, and tips can remain anonymous.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

