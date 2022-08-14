Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Falling prices are giving Americans a little bit of relief, but overall inflation is still close to its highest level in four decades.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past two weeks to $4.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.

“The drop of a dollar per gallon has not been enough to restore motorist demand, which is in retreat due to sustained high price levels,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down a dollar over the past nine weeks, but it’s 85 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.36 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.38 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel plunged 37 cents over three weeks to $5.17 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

