Cleveland rape suspect taken into custody in Medina

Tyrese Acoff
Tyrese Acoff(Source: Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers announced Sunday a 29-year-old man is in custody for the alleged rape of a young girl.

Tyrese Acoff, a registered sex offender, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Thursday in Cleveland, according to Crime Stoppers.

Police: 29-year-old man wanted for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl in Cleveland

He was apprehended Saturday at a home in Medina, about 30 miles south of Cleveland.

Crime Stoppers said the Cleveland Police Sex Crimes Unit, NICE and Fourth District Violent Crime Reduction Task Force tracked Acoff down.

He was taken into custody the same day Crime Stoppers offered a reward for information leading to his arrest.

