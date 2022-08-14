Cleveland rape suspect taken into custody in Medina

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers announced Sunday a 29-year-old man is in custody for the alleged rape of a young girl.

Tyrese Acoff, a registered sex offender, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Thursday in Cleveland, according to Crime Stoppers.

He was apprehended Saturday at a home in Medina, about 30 miles south of Cleveland.

Crime Stoppers said the Cleveland Police Sex Crimes Unit, NICE and Fourth District Violent Crime Reduction Task Force tracked Acoff down.

He was taken into custody the same day Crime Stoppers offered a reward for information leading to his arrest.

